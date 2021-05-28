Weather Forecast For Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 49 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 54 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.