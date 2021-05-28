Cancel
Presque Isle, MI

Weather Forecast For Presque Isle

Presque Isle News Beat
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aEW1l3q00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

