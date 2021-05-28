Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Point, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Rock Point

Posted by 
Rock Point Dispatch
Rock Point Dispatch
 18 days ago

ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEW1iPf00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rock Point Dispatch

Rock Point Dispatch

Rock Point, AZ
1
Followers
41
Post
45
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Point, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rock Point, AZPosted by
Rock Point Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Rock Point’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rock Point: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;