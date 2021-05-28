4-Day Weather Forecast For Midville
MIDVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.