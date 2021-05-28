Washburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.