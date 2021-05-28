Washburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



