Washburn, ND

Washburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Washburn News Alert
 18 days ago

WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aEW1geD00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

