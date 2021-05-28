Scooba Daily Weather Forecast
SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
