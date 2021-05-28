Norfork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORFORK, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.