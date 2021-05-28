4-Day Weather Forecast For Boise City

BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 77 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



