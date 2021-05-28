4-Day Weather Forecast For Boise City
BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
