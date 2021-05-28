Cancel
In Brief This Week: 23andMe, PerkinElmer, SQI Diagnostics, and More

By staff reporter
 19 days ago

NEW YORK – 23andMe expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange on June 17 under the ticker symbol “ME,” the firm announced this week. In addition, warrants for the firm will trade under the symbol “MEUSW” following consummation of the firm’s merger with VG Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by Virgin Group. As previously reported, the merger places 23andMe's enterprise value at approximately $3.5 billion.

SQI Diagnostics Inc. Announces $3.9 Million Funding via Warrant Exercise by Insiders

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company") (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics today announces that certain insiders of the Company, who are control persons (the "Control Persons"), have exercised 19,687,504 common share (each, a "Share") purchase warrants of the Company (the "InsiderWarrants") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million. Of the Insider Warrants exercised, 19,687,504 Insider Warrants were exercised at a price of $0.20 per Share (collectively, the "Funding").
SQI Diagnostics Raises C$3.9M From Warrant Exercise

NEW YORK — SQI Diagnostics said on Wednesday that it has raised around C$3.9 million (US$3.2 million) from the exercise of warrants held by certain company insiders. According to the Toronto-based firm, the insiders exercised 19,687,504 common share purchase warrants at C$.20 apiece. SQI said it intends to use the...
Dominion Diagnostics LLC

PBN Best Places to Work Awards 2021 Large Companies #14. Dominion Diagnostics LLC Employees in R.I.: 216 CEO Robert Garvey Questions answered by Robert Garvey What support programs has your company offered employees to help cope with the COVID-19 pandemic? Work-from-home policies for all nonproduction staff. Employee testing. Families First Coronavirus Response Act paid leave…
In Brief This Week: CareDx, FDA, Oncocyte, and More

NEW YORK – CareDx said this week that it has entered into a strategic agreement with OrganX to develop clinical decision support tools for transplant patients. The companies are planning to create advanced analytics that integrate CareDx’s dd-cfDNA assay AlloSure with large transplant databases to provide clinical data solutions. Last...
People in the News: New Appointments at Verily, 23andMe, Resolve Biosciences, More

Verily has appointed Amy Abernethy as president of its clinical research business. Abernethy was most recently principal deputy commissioner of food and drugs and acting chief information officer at the US Food and Drug Administration. Prior to her role at FDA, Abernethy was chief medical officer, chief scientific officer, and senior vice president of Flatiron Health, now part of Roche. Abernethy has also been a professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine; director of the Center for Learning Health Care in the Duke Clinical Research Institute; and director of the Duke Cancer Care Research Program in the Duke Cancer Institute.
Avisa Diagnostics: Barbara Bunger

Point-of-care test developer Avisa Diagnostics has appointed Barbara Bunger as its vice president of clinical development. Bunger will be responsible for designing and executing a clinical development plan to achieve US Food and Drug Administration premarket approval for the Avisa BreathTest, a rapid, point-of-care biomarker test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers and for ventilator-associated pneumonia.
Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Beating Market By First-Rate Revenue Growth : Quest Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Natera Inc., Illumina Inc., Yourgene Health Plc

Ample Market Research’s new Market Intelligence Report is structured to cover micro-level analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market survey research provides clear visions for market size, market hopes, and competitive conditions to be concluded and analyzed. The work is drawn from primary and secondary sources of statistics and provides both qualitative and quantitative data. Quest Diagnostics, PerkinElmer Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Natera Inc., Illumina Inc., Yourgene Health Plc, LifeCodexx AG, Myriad Genetics Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Next Biosciences (Pty) Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, NIPD Genetics are some of the key players profiled in the report.
The Briefing: Krafton Eyes IPO, BrowserStack Lands $200M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. South Korea-based Krafton, maker of popular online games including the megahit PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is reportedly planning an IPO. The anticipated listing would rank...
TheStreet

Sutro Biopharma To Participate In Two Virtual Investor Conferences In June

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) - Get Report, a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newell, will participate in two virtual investor conferences in June.
Anticoagulant Treatment Market Size and Growth 2021-2028 | Top Vendors – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo,

New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of the Anticoagulant Treatment Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Anticoagulant Treatment market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using a variety of tools. This will help investors better understand the market’s growth potential and determine the size and opportunity for investors. This analysis also provides detailed information for each segment of the global Anticoagulant Treatment market.
The Briefing: Flink Inks $240M, SentinelOne Files For IPO, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Flink, a German startup offering grocery deliveries in under 10 minutes, raised $240 million in a Series A round led by Prosus, BOND and Mubadala Capital.
The Press

D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. Joins 23andMe as Vice President of Investor Relations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 23andMe Inc., a leading consumer genetics and research company, today announced that D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. will join the company as Vice President of Investor Relations. Earlier this year, 23andMe entered into a definitive merger agreement with VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Virgin Group, to become a publicly-traded company. Walke will be responsible for demonstrating 23andMe's vision and long-term value with its shareholders and the financial community as the company transitions to the public markets.
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Customize Solutions for Genomics and Diagnostics

Our customized solutions and stabilization services simplify and streamline your genomics, molecular biology and immunodiagnostics workflows. Whether creating a custom bead, a specialized enzyme, or a convenient kit for a repeated workflow, we will work with you to share progress and optimize outcomes. Our team of scientists and manufacturing specialists is available to provide custom solutions including lyophilization, conjugation, custom biology, custom plates and contract manufacturing that fit seamlessly into your existing protocols, often saving you time and cost.
23andMe plans to make its Nasdaq debut next week after its SPAC merger

23andMe Inc., the home DNA-testing provider, has some big dates coming up. VG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:VGAC), the special purpose acquisition company that plans to merge with and take the Sunnyvale, California startup public, will hold a special shareholder meeting Thursday to vote on the deal. If its investors approve it — as expected — the combined company will start trading a week later on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ME.
Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) Market Share 2021 | Effective Business Strategies and Opportunity-2028 Targeting Top Companies: DiaSorin S.p.A, Becton Dickinson and Company, SA Scientific, CorisBioconcep & More

Worldwide Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
How the price action of Perkinelmer (PKI) is used to our Advantage

Our job as #investors is to pay attention to the #stocks we own. Part of that involves looking at the #fundamentals, but half of the disclosure comes from looking at price action. The Perkinelmer (NYSE: PKI) data table below can help you with price action, and we have more details too. Trading plans for PKI are shown here too; these plans are updated in real time for subscribers, where this report is static. If you want an update, or a report on a different stock, please get one here Unlimited Real Time Reports.