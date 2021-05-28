In Brief This Week: 23andMe, PerkinElmer, SQI Diagnostics, and More
NEW YORK – 23andMe expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange on June 17 under the ticker symbol “ME,” the firm announced this week. In addition, warrants for the firm will trade under the symbol “MEUSW” following consummation of the firm’s merger with VG Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by Virgin Group. As previously reported, the merger places 23andMe's enterprise value at approximately $3.5 billion.www.360dx.com