Hill City, KS

Hill City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hill City Digest
Hill City Digest
 18 days ago

HILL CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aEW1N4W00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hill City, KS
ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

