Hurricanes Eliminate Predators in Game 6

Doc Rivers believes the 76ers will be back in Philadelphia on Sunday – to play a Game 7 and not to pack up for the summer series and season ending loss. It’s optimistic of the coach of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The 76ers are on the brink of elimination after blowing a 26-point lead at home in a stunning Game 5 loss to the Hawks, 109-106, Wednesday. The best-of-seven semifinals returns to Atlanta for Game 6 on Friday and it’s the Hawks who hold a 3-2 lead and are on the verge of the conference finals.