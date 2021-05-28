Hurricanes Eliminate Predators in Game 6
The Nashville Predators’ spirited bid to upset the Carolina Hurricanes ended Thursday night when Sebastian Aho’s second goal of the game competed a three-goal rally and gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory in overtime. The goal came very quickly, at the 1:06 mark, and ended a series that saw the final four games go to overtime, the Predators come back from being down 2-0, and the Hurricanes overcome one-goal deficits in Games 5 and 6 to advance to the second round against defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.tntribune.com