Hurricanes Eliminate Predators in Game 6

By Tribune Staff
Tennessee Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville Predators’ spirited bid to upset the Carolina Hurricanes ended Thursday night when Sebastian Aho’s second goal of the game competed a three-goal rally and gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 victory in overtime. The goal came very quickly, at the 1:06 mark, and ended a series that saw the final four games go to overtime, the Predators come back from being down 2-0, and the Hurricanes overcome one-goal deficits in Games 5 and 6 to advance to the second round against defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

tntribune.com
