Tip to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend

By Special to The Banner
Duncan Banner
 28 days ago

The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN) gives tips to avoid alcohol related incidents over the weekend. For many Oklahomans, in addition to being a special day that commemorates the men and women who gave their lives while serving the U.S. military, Memorial Day is also the unofficial kick-off to summer. The weather is warmer and perfect for grilling, community pools/water parks start to open up, and the local lakes are getting more visitors.

