Tip to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend

Did it seem like it was rainy and mid 80's one day then sunny and 100 the next? Welcome to Summer in Central Texas!. The heat is back, and I for one love it. I spent 33 years in Colorado, and although it does get warm there, it also gets pretty cold. Winter in Colorado can seem to last 6-8 months, and when I moved to Central Texas in the Summer of 2017, I was more than excited to start enjoying a longer warming period with no snow. (Except for that freak nature incident we had in February.)