Daily Weather Forecast For Bingham
BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.