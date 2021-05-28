Daily Weather Forecast For Bingham

BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.