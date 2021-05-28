Cancel
Bingham, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Bingham

Bingham News Beat
 18 days ago

BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aEW1Ab500

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

