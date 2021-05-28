Cancel
Today is National Hamburger Day! Get Freebies & Deals!

By Keeta King
 20 days ago
Disclaimer: Keeta is not compensated in any way for sharing the following information. It's hard to top a well-made burger, especially one off the grill! Today is National Hamburger Day, friends! According to the National Day website, American's eat over 50 billion burgers a year. Therefore, the burger gets it's own special day.I knew I would be traveling home today, I celebrated the occasion a day early at my favorite burger joint here.... TLC Burgers & Fries! If you know, then you know! I've never had a bad burger there, and there are several different types to choose from, like the jalapeño burger, chill burger, turkey burger and more. I think I like them all.

