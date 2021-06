A fire that ripped through a home in Whitewater Region earlier this week caused close to $1 million in damages. Crew were called out for a garage fire at a home on Cornerview Road just before 5 p.m on Wednesday. The family were able to get out of the home and no injuries are reported. Whitewater Fire Chief Jonathan McLaren told the Observer that the fire initially started in the wood pile near the garage and spread very quickly to the home. The fire was under control by 6 p.m. but fire crews remained on the scene for six hours to extinguish hot spots. The Canadian Red Cross has set up emergency assistance for the family. The fire is not deemed to be suspicious.