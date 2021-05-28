Cancel
Ness City, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Ness City

Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

