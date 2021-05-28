Could Memorial Day travel surge cause Covid cases to spike?

Memorial Day was the first major holiday the U.S. got to experience after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated individuals could take off their masks and stop social distancing in most situations. Naturally, people made it a point to gather with their friends and family to celebrate the long weekend and a bit of newfound freedom. Over the last year, however, we've seen that holiday gatherings can make COVID case numbers spike: The U.S. experienced major COVID surges after the Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. So while the entire country may not be in trouble now, some states could be. According to White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, states with less than 50 percent of people vaccinated may see a post-Memorial Day COVID surge.