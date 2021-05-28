Cancel
Could Memorial Day travel surge cause Covid cases to spike?

NBC News
Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend as 50 percent of adults have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar explains whether the travel surge could cause a spike in cases and if it is safe to fly on a packed airplane.

