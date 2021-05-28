Cancel
ESPN predicts trade that will keep Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones in NFC

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
 19 days ago

That is one of the biggest offseason questions yet to be unanswered but as the days go by, it seems more and more likely that the Atlanta Falcons will trade the former All-Pro wide receiver. On Friday, ESPN published a piece in which they predict the Falcons will trade Jones...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

