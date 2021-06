I HAVE a friend in Derbyshire, England who lives in an old spa town called Buxton. I have known both and him and his wife for years. He is 93 now, though he doesn’t look it. His first name, David, is the same as mine . In a long ago visit, we were talking about his school days, and he told me about his recollection of D-Day and the Americans he knew from a nearby training camp.