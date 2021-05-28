Cancel
Newcomb, NM

Newcomb Daily Weather Forecast

Newcomb Post
Newcomb Post
 18 days ago

NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aEW0OzS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newcomb, NM
