Alex Baptiste signs new 12-month deal at Bolton

 19 days ago
Alex Baptiste has been handed a new one-year deal at Bolton (PA Wire)

Bolton defender Alex Baptiste has signed a new 12-month deal with the club.

Baptiste, 35, is in his second spell with Bolton and made 42 appearances in all competitions last season as they won automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

“I’m delighted to have got it done,” Baptiste told the club’s official website. “The club is moving in the right direction and massive credit must go to the board and staff.

“Getting promoted with the club was one of my best achievements in the game.

“I’m looking forward to next season and there is only one way this club is moving and that is up.”

Baptiste spent two years at Bolton until 2015 and returned to the club last summer from Doncaster. He has also had permanent spells at Mansfield, Blackpool and QPR.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “For the second half of the season Baps was absolutely outstanding and the partnership he and Rico (Ricardo Santos) formed was a big part as to why we achieved what we did.

“He has massively earned this contract and is a big part of our team moving forwards.”

Bolton later announced that midfielder Andrew Tutte has also signed a new 12-month contract.

