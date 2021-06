Although it's been a while, Nevada is no stranger to an NCAA Regional. However, it is a stranger to the Super Regional round, which the Wolf Pack will attempt to reach this week in Palo Alto, Calif., as it battles Stanford, UC Irvine and North Dakota State. Nevada has advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000 with that team being led by four future big-leaguers (Joe Inglett, Ryan Church, Darrell Rasner and Chad Qualls). Here's a look at how Nevada has fared in its four previous NCAA tournaments appearances.