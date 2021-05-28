Friday has sun for Kinsley — 3 ways to make the most of it

(KINSLEY, KS) A sunny Friday is here for Kinsley, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kinsley:

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night High 71 °F, low 54 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Rain High 66 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain in the day; while chance rain during night High 66 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.