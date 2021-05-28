Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kinsley, KS

Friday has sun for Kinsley — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Kinsley Updates
Kinsley Updates
 18 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) A sunny Friday is here for Kinsley, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kinsley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEW0BW100

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 66 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley, KS
4
Followers
69
Post
211
Views
ABOUT

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinsley, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kinsley, KSPosted by
Kinsley Updates

Get weather-ready — Kinsley’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinsley: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...