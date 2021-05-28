Lessons learned on our honeymoon | View From the Front Porch

Last month, May, is anniversary month for us, so it got me thinking about my wedding and, more important, the honeymoon. The etymology of the word honeymoon comes from the Brits a few centuries ago talking about the sweet period of time right after a wedding or mead (fermented honey and water) which was given to a couple to last a month. It was not associated with couples going to some island or resort for a week. But it did include visiting relatives who were unable to make the nuptials and would last from several weeks to a few months. In the 19th century it was also known as the bridal tour.