A rainy Friday in Leakey — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(LEAKEY, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Leakey Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leakey:
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.