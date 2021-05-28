Cancel
Leakey, TX

A rainy Friday in Leakey — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Leakey News Beat
 18 days ago

(LEAKEY, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Leakey Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leakey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEW08x500

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

