Imagine you’re gearing up for a major meeting at work. Stressful, right? Now imagine you’ll not only be giving a huge presentation to demonstrate your skills and hard work, but that the entire world will be watching you do it. In that case, you can probably imagine the pressure to perform would be off the charts. It seems almost unfathomable — but that’s essentially what champion weightlifter Katherine Nye has been gearing up to do for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. And while self-care rituals was already crucial because of her demanding and rigorous schedule, the athlete explains that an unexpected diagnosis made her see mental health and wellness in a whole new light. It also helped her put her life and priorities in perspective.