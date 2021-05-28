Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Leah Williamson relieved to achieve Olympics ambition with GB squad selection

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLLRu_0aEW04QB00
Leah Williamson is part of an 18-player Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics (PA Wire)

Leah Williamson is thrilled at the prospect of becoming an Olympian this summer having been named in Great Britain’s squad – something she admits she had doubts would be the case.

The 24-year-old England and Arsenal defender is part of an 18-strong squad for the Tokyo Games selected by Hege Riise that was announced on Thursday.

It is to be the second time a British team have competed in the women’s football at an Olympics London 2012 having been the first.

Asked how it felt that she was going to be an Olympian, Williamson told a press conference: “The best feeling ever really.

“These are the type of moments that, when you’re younger and you imagine your career, you just think are boxes you’ll end up ticking off, and then as you get older you realise ‘oh actually, that might not happen’.

“So to actually be here, with a Team GB squad even available to be in, it’s literally beyond my wildest dreams.”

She added: “We sort of had a time when we’d find out if we had or hadn’t got in. I told my mum ‘I just want to be on my own, I don’t have the greatest feeling, so I’ll stay on my own’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kWXU_0aEW04QB00
Williamson has made 20 appearances for England (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

“I just texted her saying ‘I made it’, and then the doorbell rang, and she’d driven to be outside my door with a bunch of flowers. She knows how to make an entrance, my mum! It was lovely.

“It’s a difficult question, ‘would you rather be an Olympian or win a World Cup’ or whatever. But I just think, for me, growing up, this was always something that felt like it was slightly further away, and that gave me all the more reason to want to achieve it. So it’s so surreal to be here now.”

Regarding potential GB success at the Games, Williamson said: “We’ll be going to win it, why wouldn’t we? We have to have those ambitions because of the talent that’s in the squad.”

Another England defender in the squad is Demi Stokes, one of 11 Manchester City players selected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iujCK_0aEW04QB00
Demi Stokes is among 11 Manchester City players in the GB squad (Zac Goodwin/PA). (PA Wire)

On the moment she heard of her inclusion, the 29-year-old full-back said: “I was absolutely buzzing.

“I was almost laughing to myself because you watch the Olympics growing up, and look out for all the sports, but to be able to think you’re going to be an Olympian…It’s an unbelievable honour. I feel really proud.”

There was no place in the squad for Stokes’ fellow City and England left-back Alex Greenwood, who can also play at centre-back.

On Thursday Greenwood wrote on Twitter: “Completely devastated to miss out on Olympic selection, after what I feel has been one of my strongest seasons. I gave it everything I could but sometimes that is football. I wish them all the best for this summer.”

When Riise was asked about leaving out Greenwood and including Stokes, she made reference to the latter’s experience and said: “She has played in the three position for a long, long time, and that was the position that we felt, defensively, we had some issues.”

Stokes said: “I’m gutted Alex wasn’t selected but we don’t pick the team. I know she’ll get her head down and keep working hard, and there are other things she can look forward to. I know she’ll be fine.”

Stokes has also spoken about getting involved in Hope United, an initiative launched this week by BT aimed at tackling online hate.

“To be honest, social media isn’t my best friend, it’s not my favourite thing,” Stokes said.

“But at Hope United, I think it’s important that I have a role to play, and I think I can help out, help young people and educate.”

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Demi Stokes
Person
Hege Riise
Person
Alex Greenwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Arsenal#British#Olympian#Team Gb#Bt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
U.K.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBBC

Team GB: Olympic squad will play Zambia in friendly

Team GB women's football team will play a friendly against Zambia before flying out to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. The match will take place at Stoke City's stadium on Thursday, 1 July (19:45 BST kick-off) and will be broadcast live on BBC Four. A limited numbers of tickets will...
Worldkeirradnedge.com

Team GB names women’s artistic gymnasts for Tokyo Olympics

LONDON: The British Olympic Association has named the Team GB women’s artistic team for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. All four gymnasts will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo, with 2019 European beam champion Alice Kinsella joined by the exciting twin-sister duo of Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova, and 2021 European uneven bars bronze medallist Amelie Morgan.
WorldBBC

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba achieves 5,000m Olympic qualifying time

Burundi's Fancine Niyonsaba attained the Olympic qualification time for the 5,000m at a meeting in Montreuil France. She ran a time of 14 minutes 54.38, which is also a new national record, as she finished fourth in the race to easily better the Olympic qualifying time of 15:10.00. It was...
Sportssportslens.com

Has Gareth Southgate selected the right England squad?

England’s final 26-man squad for the European Championships was announced yesterday, sparking the usual carnage that we’ve come to expect from social media. The Three Lions haven’t even begun their warm-up games yet, and people have already declared the tournament as a write-off. “. What’s the point? We’ll never win...
WorldBBC

Tokyo 2020: Helen Glover named in GB Olympic rowing squad

British Rowing has announced a 45-strong squad to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, including 37 debutants. Only eight are returning Olympians, including two-time gold medallist Helen Glover, who is set to become the first British rower to compete at the Games after having children. The 34-year-old will compete in the...
SportsESPN

Special Olympics GB aims for record participation by 2024

Great Britain's Special Olympics body wants to achieve record participation in sport for people with an intellectual disability by 2024. An estimated 1.5 million people in Great Britain live with an intellectual disability. Special Olympics GB said that community has been "disproportionately negatively affected" by the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of death rate and in funding opportunities.
WorldBBC

Sky Brown: 12-year-old skateboarder qualified for GB Olympic team

Skateboarder Sky Brown could be Great Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian. The 12-year-old has qualified for the GB team for this summer's Tokyo Olympics. It was only a year ago that Sky suffered a serious head injury, broken wrist and hand after falling while training. After the accident, Sky said...
Sportsbbcgossip.com

Southgate squad selection ‘confusing’, says former England star Wright-Phillips

The Three Lions were originally set to bring four right backs to the Euros this summer before Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured. Former England star Shaun Wright-Phillips labeled Gareth Southgate’s squad selection as “confusing” ahead of the Euros this summer. Southgate initially selected four right-backs in his squad, with Trent Alexander-Arnold,...
College Sportsstirlingnews.co.uk

GB softball star Alana Snow not giving up on Olympic dream

Most Olympic hopefuls can rest assured that if they narrowly miss out on qualifying, their next opportunity is just four years away. But for athletes in sports that fall outside the Games mainstream, the agonizing interim can be much longer—in Alana Snow’s case, nearly a decade. Team GB announcements are...
Worldcalbears.com

McKellar Selected To Team GB Olympic Rowing Team

HAMMERSMITH, London – Former Cal standout Rowan McKellar will compete for Team Great Britain as part of the women's four (W4-) at the Tokyo Olympics next month, the British Olympic Association announced Wednesday. McKellar, who rowed at Cal from 2014-17, was one of 45 rowers to be selected to compete...
Worldnewsatw.com

Tokyo 2020: Team GB will not set medal targets for delayed summer Olympics

Team GB will not be given medal targets for the Tokyo Olympics, says the British Olympic Association. Chef de mission Mark England says the Covid-19 pandemic has made it too hard to predict athlete competitiveness. “Competition data, in terms of where we stand against our main competitors across the world,...