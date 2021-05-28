Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool agree deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgX0F_0aEW03XS00
Ibrahima Konate (PA Archive)

Liverpool have strengthened their defence for next season with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from German side RB Leipzig.

The Reds said the 22-year-old had agreed a long-term contract, with the deal subject to international clearance.

“I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool,” Konate told his new club’s official website.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter.”

Konate is part of France’s under-21 squad at the European Championship, but said: “After this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling.

“I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point, but I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at RB Leipzig and all the people I worked with there – the coaches, my team-mates, the staff and especially the fans.

“Your support helped me grow up during my time there and become not only a better player, but a better man and I will always be grateful for it.”

Konate represents another acquisition for Liverpool from the Red Bull stable of clubs, having recruited Naby Keita from Leipzig and Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pSsY_0aEW03XS00
Naby Keita, left (PA Wire)

Konate was with Leipzig for four seasons, having come through the academy system at French club Sochaux.

He adds greater depth to Liverpool’s back line, following a season in which injuries to the likes of Virgil van Dijk wrecked their hopes of defending the Premier League title.

He is regarded as being a defender who is very comfortable in possession who is able to bring the ball forward and launch attacks.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add a player of Ibrahima’s quality to our squad and he is someone I’ve admired for a long time, ever since I first became aware of his potential when he was at Sochaux,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“After the problems we had with injuries in the centre-half position last season, there’s no doubt it was clear it was an area of the team we needed to strengthen – but I first have to say that the job Nat (Phillips), Rhys (Williams) and Ozan (Kabak) did was incredible. Unbelievable really.

“In Ibrahima we are signing a player who will add to the quality we already have here. His physical attributes are very impressive; he is quick, he is very strong and he is dominant in the air.

“He comes to us after playing more than 90 times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and European football. He played for a team in the Champions League in high-pressure matches, who have a similar football vision to ourselves.

“I am confident we are signing a player who can play for us right away, but he is a boy of 22 years of age who has room to improve because of his massive potential.”

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Takumi Minamino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rb Leipzig#Rb Leipzig#German#Reds#The Red Bull#Rb Salzburg#French#Liverpoolfc Com#European#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Royal Roundup: Liverpool goalkeeper scores winning header

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. “Something happens, and I’m Head over Heels”. - Tears for Fears. If you haven’t seen the goal by Liverpool ‘keeper Allison Becker see the story and video below. Now onto the news!
Premier LeagueThis Is Anfield

Premier League top 4 race: Where it stands for Liverpool in the final week

It all comes down to the final week as Liverpool prepare for two decisive games in the Premier League, vying with Leicester and Chelsea for a place in the top four. Victory over West Brom on Sunday was essential, and a late, late winner from Alisson has kept the Reds in with a hope of reaching next season’s Champions League.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Suarez rescues Atletico's Liga hopes, Chelsea season hangs in balance, Alisson heroics for Liverpool

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may have wrapped up the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga titles respectively, but the races in La Liga and Ligue 1 are going down to the final weekend as Luis Suarez starred for Atletico Madrid and PSG closed the gap on Lille. Elsewhere we saw Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi score note-worthy goals, Alisson produce a moment of genuine magic for Liverpool, and Chelsea lose the FA Cup as a precursor to a critical week for their top-four hopes.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Stuttgart Interested In Signing Loris Karius

According to a report from Kicker on Friday, VfB Stuttgart are targeting Loris Karius as their new number one Keeper for next season. Loris Karius has fallen out of favour at Liverpool ever since his disastrous 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final. Since then, Karius...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool looking to beat trio of LaLiga giants to free transfer signing of talented Sevilla stopper

Liverpool are reportedly looking to beat three LaLiga giants to the free transfer signing of Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor this summer. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to freshen up the position below No.1 Alisson this summer, despite talk that veteran stopper Adrian could be handed a new deal. To that end, Klopp wants more competition alongside Irish youngster Caoimhin Kelleher, who impressed when called upon this season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Premier League90min.com

The Liverpool lineup that should start against Burnley

Just two games stand between Liverpool and returning to the Champions League next season. After the season they've had, that would be some feat. Alisson's wonderfully dramatic late header against West Brom means their fate is in their own hands heading into their penultimate matches and with Chelsea set to face Leicester during the week, one of the two teams above them is guaranteed to drop points.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...