Nike Air Max 270 GS in Stadium Green and Turf Orange

Nike is getting rather playful with the Swoosh. Following numerous “Zig Zag” additions, the brand is due to quadruple up on the logo with this forthcoming Air Max Plus 3. Though rife with Checks as its “Multi-Swoosh” nickname implies, the pair keeps most of its look rather straightforward. A white neutral takes the visual helm, constructing the mesh along the base as well as the leather and synthetic overlays that outfit throughout the forefoot, profile, tongue, and heel. Sparing hits of black do, however, add contrast at the counter, replacing the typical neon-infused piping typical of the model. The aforementioned Swooshes, then, complete the design along the side in varying sizes and colors.