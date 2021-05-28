Nike Air Max 270 GS in Stadium Green and Turf Orange
The Nike Air Max 270 has recently dropped in a new colorway. This pair is now available in kid’s sizing. This Nike Air Max 270 comes dressed in a White, Stadium Green, Black, and Turf Orange color combination. Utilizing White mesh on the base while Black synthetic covers the overlays and heel. Next, we have Orange and Green accents spread throughout while White runs across the midsole. Lastly, Orange is placed within the Air Max 270 heel unit to finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com