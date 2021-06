Last summer I planted a few chamomile seeds in our garden and now we have an abundance of blooms growing and ready for harvest. Simple syrup is one of my favorite ways to use garden herbs so I wasted no time making a quick and easy lemon and chamomile simple syrup. Although delicious on its own, when paired with just a little citrus vodka, tonic and (or) champagne over ice, it transforms into a light and herbal summer time cocktail, fitting for the season! In addition to taste and aroma, you’ll learn about the benefits of the herbal chamomile below.