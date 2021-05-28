The left is truly pushing delusional thinking

Elitists love to mock Republicans. At every chance, it is done. But what about the delusions the Democrats and big media push?. Recent polls show that the plurality of Democrats believe 50-plus% of all COVID-19 cases will lead to hospitalization. The statistics show it is 1 to 5% of cases. No wonder why Democrats are willing to sacrifice your neighbor's small business and countless jobs. They have been conditioned to think the danger of COVID-19 outweighs reality. This type of thinking develops when sensationalists like CNN plaster the TV screen with a gigantic scoreboard. It distorts reality.