Hettinger, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hettinger

Hettinger Digest
Hettinger Digest
 18 days ago

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXyCF_0aEVzaSl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hettinger Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

