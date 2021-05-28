4-Day Weather Forecast For Hettinger
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.