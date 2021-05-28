Cancel
Port Leyden, NY

Port Leyden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Port Leyden News Watch
Port Leyden News Watch
 18 days ago

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aEVzXlS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Port Leyden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Port Leyden is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Leyden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Leyden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.