Port Leyden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
