Daily Weather Forecast For Arkdale
ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
