Arkdale, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Arkdale

Posted by 
Arkdale News Beat
 18 days ago

ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEVzWsj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

