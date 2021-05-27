Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Study Reveals Key Atomic-Scale Mechanism Involved in Crystal Growth

By AZoM
Azom.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith attractive shapes and vivid colors, a majority of crystals are undoubtedly the wonders of nature. A few crystals are also wonders of science, with revolutionary applications in optics and electronics. Therefore, identifying an optimal way to grow these crystals is crucial to more advancements. Researchers from the Argonne National...

www.azom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomic#Crystal Growth#Aps#The Nature Communications#Highland#Lake Forest College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

Dominant factor of carrier transport mechanism in multilayer graphene nanoribbons revealed

Researchers from Osaka University, Toyo University, and Kyushu Institute of Technology clarified the expression mechanism of semiconducting and metallic properties in graphene nanoribbons (GNRs) by analyzing the carrier transport properties in the field effect transistor (FET) with a multilayer GNR channel (Fig. 1). The research team fabricated multilayer GNRs with...
EngineeringPhysics World

Atomic-scale gyroscope uses diamond defects

Researchers in Russia have built a highly accurate, atomic-scale gyroscope that detects rotation through changes in the coupled spins of electrons and nitrogen nuclei. Led by Alexey Akimov at the Lebedev Physical Institute in Moscow, the team created its device by exploiting defects in the atomic structure of diamond. The approach could enable tiny gyroscopes to be integrated onto inexpensive microchips that could be used on lightweight aerial vehicles.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Title:A visual study on the spray of gas-liquid atomizer

Authors:Maziar Shafaee, Mohammad Hosein Sabour, Armin Abdehkakha, Abbas Elkaie. Abstract: A Visual investigation of spray cone angle for different air-blast atomizers and flow conditions is described. Liquid jets are exposed to high gas stream with specific relative angle. Using high speed camera, spray cone angle over a range of Reynolds number 4x104 to 9x104 and Weber number 1 to 140 is studied, followed by laser-based diagnosis of particle distribution and Sauter mean diameter. The results show that for high Reynolds and Weber number, the cone angle is independent of flow condition, and is only dependent on geometry of atomizer, including orifice diameter with significant effect on cone angle, Sauter mean diameter and particle distribution.
Skin CareNews-Medical.net

Study reveals deep impact of superficial skin inking

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this article the authors Craig S. Carlson and Michiel Postema, from University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa and Tampere University, Tampere, Finland discuss deep impact of superficial skin inking: acoustic analysis of underlying tissue. Skin tattoos are a common...
Physicsarxiv.org

Crystal growth in confinement

The growth of crystals confined in porous or cellular materials is ubiquitous in Nature and industry. Confinement affects the formation of biominerals in living organisms, of minerals in the Earth's crust and of salt crystals damaging porous limestone monuments, and is also used to control the growth of artificial crystals. However, the mechanisms by which confinement alters crystal shapes and growth rates are still not elucidated. Based on novel \textit{in situ} optical observations of (001) surfaces of NaClO$_3$ and CaCO$_3$ crystals at nanometric distances from a glass substrate, we demonstrate that new molecular layers can nucleate homogeneously and propagate without interruption even when in contact with other solids, raising the macroscopic crystal above them. Confined growth is governed by the peculiar dynamics of these molecular layers controlled by the two-dimensional transport of mass through the liquid film from the edges to the center of the contact, with distinctive features such as skewed dislocation spirals, kinetic localization of nucleation in the vicinity of the contact edge, and directed instabilities. Confined growth morphologies can be predicted from the values of three main dimensionless parameters.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:The Local Equilibrium State of a Crystal Surface Jump Process in the Rough Scaling Regime

Abstract: We investigate the local equilibrium (LE) distribution of a crystal surface jump process as it approaches its hydrodynamic (continuum) limit in a nonstandard, "rough" scaling regime introduced by Marzuola and Weare. The rough scaling leads to a local equilibrium state whose structure is novel, to the best of our knowledge. The distinguishing characteristic of the new LE state is that the ensemble average of single lattice site observables do not vary smoothly across lattice sites. This raises the question, how does the microscopic process converge to its continuum limit in the presence of such discontinuity? We address this question by investigating the new LE state in relation to a key identity which expresses, in mathematical terms, how a macroscopic dynamics emerges out of many microscopic interactions. A variant of this identity lies at the heart of rigorous hydrodynamic limit convergence proofs. We conjecture that the crystal surface LE state satisfies several general conditions defining what we call a "rough" local equilibrium. These conditions lend insight into how the key identity can be satisfied absent a smooth LE state. Indeed, we show that the identity still holds under the rough LE conditions, which constitute relaxations of standard "smooth" LE properties. Employing both numerics and analysis, we then verify that for the crystal surface relaxation process, these conjectured rough LE conditions are indeed satisfied. Our explicit analysis of the crystal surface LE state will also make evident why the rough scaling leads to this discontinuity in the first place.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study uncovers mechanisms by which microRNAs drive atherogenesis in a cell-type-specific manner

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland have uncovered potential mechanisms by which microRNAs (miRNA) drive atherogenesis in a cell-type-specific manner. Published in the Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology journal, the study provides novel insight into the miRNA profiles of the main cell types involved in atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study uncovers novel molecular mechanism of immune cell migration

In a new study, researchers from Osaka University discovered a novel molecular mechanism by which immune cells migrate to fight off infections. These findings may help in understanding the development of certain immune deficiency disorders and establish novel therapies against them. Immune cells represent a diverse group of cells. Some...
ScienceYubaNet

Study pinpoints key causes of ocean circulation change

Researchers have identified the key factors that influence a vital pattern of ocean currents. The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) carries warm water from the tropics northward. Many scientists think that this heat transport makes areas including north-west Europe and the UK warmer than they would otherwise be. Climate models...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study reveals mechanism through which 'good' viruses can attack 'bad' bacteria

The battle against antibiotic-resistant bacteria: A new study at Tel Aviv University revealed a mechanism through which "good" viruses can attack the systems of "bad" bacteria, destroy them and block their reproduction. The researchers demonstrated that the "good" virus (bacteriophage) is able to block the replication mechanism of the bacteria's DNA without damaging its own, and note that the ability to distinguish between oneself and others is crucial in nature. They explain that their discovery reveals one more fascinating aspect of the mutual relations between bacteria and bacteriophages and may lead to a better understanding of bacterial mechanisms for evading bacteriophages, as well as ways for using bacteriophages to combat bacteria.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Biocarbon reinforced polypropylene composite: An investigation of mechanical and filler behavior through advanced dynamic atomic force microscopy and X-ray micro CT

Polymer composites were manufactured using biocarbon particles as a reinforcing filler to improve the mechanical and thermal properties. However, a detailed examination of dispersion and agglomeration of filler is essential to correlate the filler matrix and the filler and filler interactions with the mechanical properties of the product. We investigated the variations of mechanical, agglomeration behaviour of fillers, and thermal properties of polypropylene coconut shell biocarbon composites. PP CSB composites were prepared by melt mixing process varying the CSB content using a Brabender mixer. The nanomechanical mapping of the composites studied using Atomic Force Microscopy revealed an increase in Youngs modulus from 1.6 to 2.9 GPa when CSB loading increased from 0 to 20 weight percentage. The dispersion and agglomeration of CSB filler in the PP matrix were investigated using 3D reconstructed images with the help of X-ray micro CT, and a dedicated 3D reconstruction software. The thermal stability of the PP CSB composites also improved with an increase in CSB content in PP.
ScienceScience Now

Substrate and product complexes reveal mechanisms of Hedgehog acylation by HHAT

You are currently viewing the abstract. Hedgehog proteins govern crucial developmental steps in animals and drive certain human cancers. Before they can function as signaling molecules, Hedgehog precursor proteins must undergo amino-terminal palmitoylation by Hedgehog acyltransferase (HHAT). We present cryo–electron microscopy structures of human HHAT in complex with its palmitoyl–coenzyme A substrate and of a product complex with a palmitoylated Hedgehog peptide at resolutions of 2.7 and 3.2 angstroms, respectively. The structures reveal how HHAT overcomes the challenges of bringing together substrates that have different physiochemical properties from opposite sides of the endoplasmic reticulum membrane within a membrane-embedded active site for catalysis. These principles are relevant to related enzymes that catalyze the acylation of Wnt and of the appetite-stimulating hormone ghrelin. The structural and mechanistic insights may advance the development of inhibitors for cancer.
ScienceBusiness Insider

SQZ Biotechnologies' TAC Program Induces Multiple Mechanisms Of Antigen-Specific Tolerance, Animal Study Shows

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) has announced preclinical results from its Tolerizing Antigen Carrier (TAC) program, showing potential for application in various autoimmune diseases. Data will be presented at the 2021 Federation of Clinical Immunology Sciences annual meeting. In Type 1 diabetes (T1D) models, SQZ TACs deleted antigen-specific T cells without...
Physicsarxiv.org

Understanding the L-shell ionization mechanism through osmium atoms bombarded by 4-6 MeV/u fluorine ions

Soumya Chatterjee, Sunil Kumar, Sarvesh Kumar, M Oswal, Biraja Mohanty, D.Mehta, D.Mitra, A.M.P.Mendez, D.M.Mitnik, C.C.Montanari, L.Sarkadi, T.Nandi. The L-subshell ionization mechanism is studied in an ultra-thin osmium target bombarded by 4-6 MeV/u fluorine ions. Multiple ionization effects in the collisions are considered through the change of fluorescence and Coster-Kronig yields while determining L-subshell ionization cross sections from L-line x-ray production cross sections. The L-subshell ionization, as well as L-shell x-ray production cross sections so obtained, are compared with various theoretical approximations. The Coulomb direct ionization contributions is studied by (i) the relativistic semi-classical approximations (RSCA), (ii) the shellwise local plasma approximation (SLPA), and (iii) the ECUSAR theory, along with the inclusion of the vacancy sharing among the subshells by the coupled-states model (CSM) and the electron capture (EC) by a standard formalism. We find that the ECUSAR-CSM-EC describes the measured excitation function curves the best. However, the theoretical calculations are still about a factor of two smaller than the measured values. Such differences are resolved by re-evaluating the fluorescence and the Coster-Kronig yields. This work demonstrates that, in the present energy range, the heavy-ion induced inner-shell ionization of heavy atoms can be understood by combining the basic mechanisms of the direct Coulomb ionization, the electron capture, the multiple ionization, and the vacancy sharing among subshells, together with optimized atomic parameters.
PhysicsAzom.com

Study Reveals New Class of Atomic-Thin Electride Materials

An exploratory analysis of the behavior of materials with preferred electric characteristics led to the discovery of a structural phase of 2D materials. Electrides are a new class of materials in which electrons take up a space that is normally reserved for ions or atoms instead of orbiting the nucleus of an ion or atom. The tunable, stable, low-energy materials can have potential applications in nanotechnologies.
Industryarxiv.org

Deciphering capacitance frequency technique for performance limiting defect state parameters in energy harvesting perovskites

With emerging thin film PIN based optoelectronics devices, a significant research thrust is focused on the passivation of trap states for performance enhancement. Among various methods, capacitance frequency technique (CFT) is often employed to quantify trap state parameters, however, the trapped charge induced electrostatic effect on the same is not yet established for such devices. Herein, we present a theoretical methodology to incorporate such effects in the CF characteristics of well-established carrier selective perovskite-based PIN devices. We show that the electrostatic effect of trapped charges leads to non-linear energy bands in perovskite layer which results in the underestimation of trap density from existing models of CFT. Consequently, a parabolic band approximation with effective length PBAEL model is developed which accurately predicts the trap density for shallow or deep states from CFT analysis. In addition, we demonstrate that the attempt to escape frequency, crucial for trapped charge dynamics with continuum energy bands, can be well extracted by eliminating non-linear effects at reduced perovskite thickness. We believe that our work provides a unified theoretical platform for CFT to extract trap state parameters for a broad class of organic and hybrid materials-based thin film devices for energy conversion applications such as solar cells, LEDs, etc.
Sciencearxiv.org

Stability enhancement of ITO-free non-inverted PTB7:PC71BM solar cell using two-step post-treated PEDOT:PSS

The conductivity and stability of specially treated PEDOT:PSS thin films are investigated. Based on the proposed treatment method, ITO-free PTB7:PC71BM organic solar cells are fabricated and the electrical properties of the cells are analyzed. It is shown that by applying a two-step post-treatment method using methanol and ethylene glycol, the conductivity of the PEDOT:PSS thin film increases from 0.9 to 1448 S/cm, and at the same time, a significant improvement of the stability of the layer over time is achieved. It is shown that after 30 days of aging under high humidity condition, the conductivity remains above 70% of its initial value, which is a remarkable result compared with the results reported in the literature. In this paper, important factors affecting the conductivity and stability of the treated layer are studied in detail. In addition, the effect of immersion time in methanol on the conductivity of the layer is also investigated and it is found that dipping times less than 3 min have no appreciable effects on the improvement of the conductivity. An ITO-free non-inverted PTB7:PC71BM solar cell is also fabricated using the proposed post-treated PEDOT:PSS thin films as the transparent anode. The power conversion efficiency of the resulting cell is 5.8%. The stability of the fabricated ITO-free cells is considerably better than the stability of the non-treated ITO-free cells or the cells made using ITO as anode.
Scienceuconn.edu

UConn Researcher Working to Uncover Key to Cellular Mechanisms in Parasite

Toxoplasmosis is a common but usually non-life-threatening parasitic infection linked to contaminated food or water. While most people infected by Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii), the parasite responsible for toxoplasmosis, will have very mild or no symptoms at all, the parasite can persist in the body for long periods of time, possibly even an entire lifetime.
Physicsarxiv.org

Effect of the metallicity on the capacitance of gold - aqueous sodium chloride interfaces

Electrochemistry experiments have established that the capacitance of electrode-electrolyte interfaces is much larger for good metals such as gold and platinum than for carbon-based materials. Despite the development of elaborate electrode interaction potentials, to date molecular dynamics simulations were not able to capture this effect. Here we show that changing the width of the Gaussian charge distribution used to represent the atomic charges in gold is an effective way to tune its metallicity. Larger Gaussian widths lead to a capacitance of aqueous solutions (pure water and 1 molar NaCl) in good agreement with recent ab initio molecular dynamics results. For pure water, the increase in the capacitance is not accompanied with structural changes, while in the presence of salt the Na$^+$ cations tend to adsorb significantly on the surface. For a strongly metallic gold electrode, these ions can even form inner sphere complexes on hollow sites of the surface.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Studies shed light on mechanisms of corneal renewal and morbidity

Can stem cells be identified and monitored in mature tissue? How do our organs cope with both the need for frequent renewal of tissue cells and the need to protect stem cell health in tissue that is exposed to environmental hazards?. Collaboration between two research laboratories in the Rappaport Faculty...