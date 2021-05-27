Study Reveals Key Atomic-Scale Mechanism Involved in Crystal Growth

Abstract: We investigate the local equilibrium (LE) distribution of a crystal surface jump process as it approaches its hydrodynamic (continuum) limit in a nonstandard, "rough" scaling regime introduced by Marzuola and Weare. The rough scaling leads to a local equilibrium state whose structure is novel, to the best of our knowledge. The distinguishing characteristic of the new LE state is that the ensemble average of single lattice site observables do not vary smoothly across lattice sites. This raises the question, how does the microscopic process converge to its continuum limit in the presence of such discontinuity? We address this question by investigating the new LE state in relation to a key identity which expresses, in mathematical terms, how a macroscopic dynamics emerges out of many microscopic interactions. A variant of this identity lies at the heart of rigorous hydrodynamic limit convergence proofs. We conjecture that the crystal surface LE state satisfies several general conditions defining what we call a "rough" local equilibrium. These conditions lend insight into how the key identity can be satisfied absent a smooth LE state. Indeed, we show that the identity still holds under the rough LE conditions, which constitute relaxations of standard "smooth" LE properties. Employing both numerics and analysis, we then verify that for the crystal surface relaxation process, these conjectured rough LE conditions are indeed satisfied. Our explicit analysis of the crystal surface LE state will also make evident why the rough scaling leads to this discontinuity in the first place.