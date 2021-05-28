Cancel
Environment

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Wells Voice
Wells Voice
 18 days ago

(WELLS, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aEVzQaN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wells, NV
ABOUT

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

