Daily Weather Forecast For Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
