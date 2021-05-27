Cancel
New Plasmofluidic Chip can Perform PCR in Around 8 Minutes

By AZoM
Azom.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the event of the COVID-19 pandemic, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) has been the benchmark for diagnosis. But the PCR part of the test necessitates heavy, costly machines and takes nearly an hour to complete, which makes it difficult to rapidly diagnose someone at a testing site. Scientists recently reported in ACS Nano about the development of a plasmofluidic chip with the ability to perform PCR in just around 8 minutes, which could expedite diagnosis during current and future pandemics.

www.azom.com
