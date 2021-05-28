4-Day Weather Forecast For Mountainair

MOUNTAINAIR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



