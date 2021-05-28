4-Day Weather Forecast For Mountainair
MOUNTAINAIR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
