4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
