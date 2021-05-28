Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Columbus

Posted by 
Columbus Today
Columbus Today
 18 days ago

COLUMBUS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVykBO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Columbus Today

Columbus Today

Columbus, NM
9
Followers
55
Post
159
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Columbus, NMPosted by
Columbus Today

Monday has sun for Columbus — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COLUMBUS, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Columbus, NMPosted by
Columbus Today

Get weather-ready — Columbus’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Columbus: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;