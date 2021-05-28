4-Day Weather Forecast For Clark
CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.