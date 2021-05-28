Cancel
Clark, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clark

Clark Dispatch
 18 days ago

CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aEVygeU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

