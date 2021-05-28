Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rabun Gap, GA

Rabun Gap Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 18 days ago

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aEVyfll00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while occasional showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap, GA
11
Followers
82
Post
406
Views
ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rabun Gap, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rabun Gap, GAPosted by
Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RABUN GAP, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rabun Gap area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 6676 Us-441 N . Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 4548 Us-441, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.