Rabun Gap Weather Forecast

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while occasional showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.