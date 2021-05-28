Parsonsfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
