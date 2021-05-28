Cross Plains Weather Forecast

CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 63 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



