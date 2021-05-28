Cloudy forecast for Gregory — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(GREGORY, SD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gregory:

Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 61 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



