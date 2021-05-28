Cancel
Hosford, FL

Hosford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aEVyWm600

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hosford, FL
ABOUT

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

