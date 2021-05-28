Hosford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.