Craig, AK

A rainy Friday in Craig — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Craig News Watch
 18 days ago

(CRAIG, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Craig, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Craig:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aEVyVtN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 49 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 54 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 56 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Craig News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

