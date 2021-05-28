A rainy Friday in Craig — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(CRAIG, AK) Friday is set to be rainy in Craig, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Craig:

Friday, May 28 Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain during night High 49 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 57 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain Likely High 54 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Light Rain Likely High 56 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.