Griswold, IA

Griswold Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Griswold Updates
 18 days ago

GRISWOLD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aEVySFC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Griswold, IA
ABOUT

With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

