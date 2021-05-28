Griswold Daily Weather Forecast
GRISWOLD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
