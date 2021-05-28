Cancel
Springfield, CO

Friday has sun for Springfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Springfield Dispatch
Springfield Dispatch
 18 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, CO) A sunny Friday is here for Springfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEVyQTk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springfield Dispatch

Springfield Dispatch

Springfield, CO
With Springfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

