Fort Sumner, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Sumner

Fort Sumner Voice
Fort Sumner Voice
 18 days ago

FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aEVyPb100

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Sumner, NM
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL DE BACA AND CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 225 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yeso, or 19 miles west of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sumner Lake State Park, Yeso and Sumner Lake. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 302 and 318. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Baca, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central De Baca County in east central New Mexico Central Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 220 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yeso, or 19 miles west of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sumner Lake State Park, Yeso and Sumner Lake. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 302 and 318. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.