Ellendale, ND

Ellendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ellendale Today
 18 days ago

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVyN4n00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Ellendale

(ELLENDALE, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellendale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.