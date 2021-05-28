Ellendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 45 °F 9 to 16 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.